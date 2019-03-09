Istanbul police on Friday fired tear gas at thousands of women who took to the city’s central avenue on International Women’s Day in defiance of a protest ban to demand greater rights and denounce violence..

Police also pushed back a sea of women, wearing purple wigs, masks, and whistling at the entrance to the city’s main pedestrianized shopping street of Istiklal Avenue, an AFP correspondent reported.

