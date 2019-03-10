British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says he is looking for ways to help the children of British citizens who joined ISIS extremist group in Syria.

Hunt told the BBC on Sunday that he and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt are studying how the children could be brought to Britain without putting government officials at risk by sending them to Syria, The Associated Press reported.

He spoke after the newborn son of 19-year-old Shamima Begum, who at age 15 ran away with two friends to join ISIS, died Friday in a refugee camp.

Begum’s passport was revoked after she asked to be allowed back into Britain. Home Secretary Sajid Javid said she hadn’t shown remorse for the extremist group’s actions.

The Sunday Times reports similar actions were taken with two other British women with children in Syria.

Reema Iqbal, 30, and her sister Zara, 28, left east London for Syria in 2013, and between them now have five boys under the age of eight, The Sunday Times newspaper said.

Citing legal sources, the paper said they had been stripped of their British citizenship.

The pair, who are of Pakistani heritage, reportedly married into a terror cell linked to the murder of western hostages, according to AFP.

Last Update: Sunday, 10 March 2019 KSA 19:33 - GMT 16:33