A Russian Ural Airlines jet bound for Moscow from Bahrain with 225 people aboard made an emergency landing in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday because of a suspected bomb on board the plane, Baku airport said.



Flight U6-1116 was en route to Moscow’s Domodedovo airport when the crew “received information about possible restricted items” on board, a spokeswoman for Ural Airlines said.



The crew of the Airbus A-321 plane requested an emergency landing at the nearest airport to have checks carried out and it landed in Baku, she said.



A source at the airport told Reuters nothing suspicious had been found on the plane and that a passenger had been detained.

Last Update: Monday, 11 March 2019 KSA 21:23 - GMT 18:23