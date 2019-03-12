A group calling themselves members of the IRA has claimed responsibility for four small parcel bombs mailed to London and Glasgow, British police said on Tuesday.

The claim, which mentioned five packages, was received on Monday by Belfast-based newspaper The Irish News.

Police said a recognized code word was used.

“The claim was allegedly made on behalf of the ‘IRA’,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement about the bombs discovered on March 5 and 6.

“Enquiries are being made in relation to the claim.”

“Given the packages received last week bore similarities to devices sent in the past which were linked to dissident groups associated with Northern Ireland-related terrorism, officers were already looking at this as a line of inquiry.”

The Irish Republican Army (IRA) paramilitary group sought Northern Ireland’s integration into the Republic of Ireland through violence.

The custom of using code words in telephoned warnings emerged around the IRA bombing campaign in the early 1970s, to mark them out from possible hoaxes.

The IRA called a final ceasefire in 1997 and announced an end to its armed campaign in 2005, stating that it would seek to achieve its aims through peaceful political means.

Dissident splinter groups have sought to continue.

