British lawmakers on Wednesday rejected leaving the European Union without a deal in any scenario, in a non-binding vote which will increase pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to rule out a ‘no-deal’ exit.
Lawmakers voted by 312 to 308 in favor of Amendment A, a proposal put forward by a group of lawmakers calling on the government to rule out a no deal exit.
It went further than the government’s motion, which notes that parliament does not want to leave without a deal on March 29 and that the default legal position is to leave without a deal unless one is ratified by parliament.
Amendment A overrides the government’s motion.
