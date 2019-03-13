US President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has been sentenced to 43 more months in prison.

Manafort, the veteran Republican political consultant, was in federal court in Washington for sentencing by US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on two conspiracy counts to which he pleaded guilty, related to money laundering, unregistered lobbying and witness tampering.



Last week, a federal judge in Virginia sentenced the Republican political consultant to 47 months in prison for tax and bank fraud in a separate case related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Manafort apologized for his actions and asked for leniency during a sentencing hearing.



“I am sorry for what I have done and for all the activities that have gotten us here today,” Manafort told the judge.



“This case has taken everything from me already - my properties, my cash, my life insurance, trust accounts for my children and grandchildren, and even more,” Manafort added.

Last Update: Wednesday, 13 March 2019 KSA 19:26 - GMT 16:26