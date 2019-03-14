British MPs on Thursday voted massively against delaying Brexit in order to hold a second referendum, dashing the hopes of pro-European campaigners who want a new public vote.

Three years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, only 85 MPs voted in favor of the amendment and 334 voted against, with most lawmakers from the main opposition Labour Party abstaining from the vote.

Last Update: Thursday, 14 March 2019 KSA 20:39 - GMT 17:39