Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding talks with Venezuela’s foreign minister in Vienna, Russia’s RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

Venezuela, a close ally of Moscow, is in political turmoil and the United States and many other Western countries are backing opponents of President Nicolas Maduro.

On Tuesday, the US State Department announced that it will withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from Venezuela this week.

Last Update: Thursday, 14 March 2019 KSA 19:41 - GMT 16:41