The British government must offer a “clear” answer on its intentions for Brexit before the EU summit next week, the French presidency said Friday, after UK lawmakers voted to seek a delay if no withdrawal deal is reached soon.

“Without any clarity, no solution is possible,” President Emmanuel Macron’s office said, adding that if the current withdrawal deal is rejected, a “clear and new alternative plan” must be presented or else Britain will have to leave the EU with no deal.

On Thursday, British MPs voted massively against delaying Brexit in order to hold a second referendum, dashing the hopes of pro-European campaigners who want a new public vote.

Last Update: Friday, 15 March 2019 KSA 16:36 - GMT 13:36