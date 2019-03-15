The collapse of a building housing a school in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Wednesday killed 20 people, while 45 others survived, the Lagos state health commissioner said on Friday.

There were no details of how many children were among the dead, but 10 children and four adults were still receiving medical aid, commissioner Jide Idris said in a statement.

Building collapses are all too common in Nigeria, where new construction often goes up without regulatory oversight.

The collapse comes as President Muhammadu Buhari, newly elected to a second term, tries to improve groaning, inefficient infrastructure in Africa’s most populous nation.

Last Update: Friday, 15 March 2019 KSA 17:39 - GMT 14:39