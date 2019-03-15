The US Senate on Thursday voted to end President Donald Trump's border emergency declaration, but the president quickly pledged a veto.
The 59-41 vote was a bipartisan repudiation of Trump’s decision to circumvent Congress and take money already designated for other programs and redirect it to pay for his US-Mexico border wall, which he promised to build during his 2016 campaign.
In the first two years of his term, the Republican-led Congress mostly accommodated Trump, which spared him from having to use his veto pen. With Republicans showing increased willingness to defy him, Trump promised a change.
“VETO!” he tweeted shortly after the vote.
A House of Representatives leadership aide said there would likely be a vote to attempt to override Trump’s promised veto on March 26 after lawmakers return from a one-week recess.
The measure is unlikely to become law as there are enough Republicans in the House and Senate to sustain a Trump veto, which requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override. The issue could ultimately be decided by the courts.
Trump has made clamping down on illegal immigration a cornerstone of his presidency and it promises to be central to his 2020 re-election campaign.
