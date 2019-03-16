An imam who was leading prayers at a Christchurch mosque when a terrorist brandishing semi-automatic weapons mowed down his congregation said Saturday that the Muslim community’s love for New Zealand would not be shaken by the massacre.SHOW MORE
هذا الموقع يستخدم ملف تعريف الارتباط Cookie "ملفات الكوكي":
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
This website uses "cookies":
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?