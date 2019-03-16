Italy prosecutors have opened an investigation into the death of a Moroccan model who testified in one of the inquiries linked to ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s “bunga bunga” parties.

Citing Milan prosecutor Francesco Greco, Italian news agency ANSA reported that 34-year-old Imane Fadil died on March 1 at a Milan hospital, where she had been treated since January 29 exhibiting “symptoms of poisoning.”

Fadil in 2012 had told reporters that she feared for her safety after telling prosecutors investigating possible witness tampering in the case that she was offered money in exchange for her silence about what went on at the parties.

Berlusconi was acquitted by Italy’s higest court in 2015 of charges he paid for sex with an underage prostitute during the parties.

