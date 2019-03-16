The United States on Friday issued fresh sanctions on Russia relating to Ukraine, targeting six individuals and eight entities, according to a statement on the US Department of Treasury’s website.
Those sanctioned include a number of officials from Russia’s Federal Security Service, the notice from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said.
