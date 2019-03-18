At least one person was killed in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, the Dutch ANP news agency reported on Monday.

The victim was completely covered with a sheet and lying on the tracks between two carriages, ANP quoted one of its reporters as saying.



The Utrecht police said a square at a tram station outside the city center had been cordoned off as emergency services were at the scene.

The Utrecht police account tweeted saying that “It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help.”

The police also said that the investigation is considering possibility of a “terrorist motive.”

The suspected shooter is still at large and the police instructed schools in the city to keep doors closed, Dutch media reported citing the police.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that the government is holding crisis talks after the shooting.

The Dutch government raised the terrorism threat level to the highest possible in the province of Utrecht.



Security was increased at schools, mosques and transportation hubs after the shooting.

Developing story.

Last Update: Monday, 18 March 2019 KSA 15:10 - GMT 12:10