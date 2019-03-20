A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook Turkey’s western province of Denizli on Wednesday, Turkey’s Kandilli Observatory said.
The mayor of Denizli's Acipayam district Hulusi Sevkan told broadcaster NTV he had received no immediate reports of casualties in his district, near the epicentre of the tremor.
The European earthquake monitoring service said the quake measured 6.4 magnitude
