US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that ISIS will be “gone by tonight,” in an announcement he made on the White House South Lawn ahead of a visit to Ohio.

Trump held up two maps showing the difference between lands that belonged to ISIS in 2016’s election night versus the lands of the so-called “caliphate” today.



The maps had areas that fell under the control of ISIS colored in red, on which Trump commented saying: “When I took it over, it was a mess. Now there is no red. In fact, there’s actually a tiny spot which will be gone by tonight.”

He added that Washington will keep around 400 troops in the north east of Syria.

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 March 2019 KSA 20:45 - GMT 17:45