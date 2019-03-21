At least six people were killed and 30 seriously injured in a chemical plant blast that rocked eastern China on Thursday, officials said.

Numerous others in the vicinity were slightly injured in the blast at a facility run by Tianjiayi Chemical in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, city officials said on their official Twitter-like Weibo account.

“At present, on-site rescue is still going on... The cause of the accident is under investigation,” officials said.

Last Update: Thursday, 21 March 2019 KSA 14:55 - GMT 11:55