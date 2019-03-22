German police arrested 11 people on Friday accused of having planned an “Islamist terrorist attack” using guns and a vehicle, prosecutors said.

The suspects, whose nationalities were not specified, had plotted to “kill as many 'non-believers' as possible,” Frankfurt prosecutors said in a statement.

Some 200 police commandos carried out raids in the states of Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate.

The chief suspects were two brothers aged 31 from the city of Wiesbaden and a 21-year-old from Offenbach.

Contact with arms dealers

They had allegedly made contact with various arms dealers, rented a large vehicle and amassed cash to cover the expenses.

Police were investigating 10 of those detained for terror-financing and criminal conspiracy. They were aged between 20 and 42 and lived in Frankfurt, Offenbach, Wiesbaden and Mainz.

During the raids, police confiscated several knives, more than 20,000 euros ($22,000) in cash, small amounts of drugs and written and electronic documents.

Germany is on the alert following several terrorist attacks in recent years.

The most deadly was committed in 2016 by 23-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri, who killed 12 people when he stole a truck and ploughed it through a Berlin Christmas market.

Last Update: Saturday, 23 March 2019 KSA 23:02 - GMT 20:02