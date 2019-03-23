A big explosion was heard in the heart of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday, with clouds of smoke seen above the scene of blast, and a number of dead and wounded, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported without providing exact numbers.



It was not clear who was responsible for the blast and what exactly had been detonated although extremist group al-Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in the country.

“The first blast took place at the Ministry of Labor... there are also other ministry buildings near the scene. It was a suicide car bomb followed by gunfire,” said police officer Major Mohamed Hussein.

He added that a second blast had followed the initial one.



Al-Shabaab is fighting to topple Somalia's government and establish its own rule.

The group was expelled from Mogadishu in 2011 and has since been driven from most of its other strongholds across the country. But it remains a formidable threat, with its fighters frequently carrying out bombings in Somalia and neighboring Kenya.

Last Update: Saturday, 23 March 2019 KSA 11:49 - GMT 08:49