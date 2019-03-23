A big explosion was heard in the heart of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday, with clouds of smoke seen above the scene of blast, and a number of dead and wounded, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported without providing exact numbers.
It was not clear who was responsible for the blast and what exactly had been detonated although extremist group al-Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in the country.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?