Two explosions went off at a public celebration in the southern Afghan city of Lashkar Gah on Saturday, wounding the governor of Helmand province, security officials said.
The blast came during a Farmer's Day celebration.
The provincial governor, Mohammad Yasin Khan, was knocked over by the blasts before he was quickly removed from the celebration, according to a Reuters witness.
Emergency workers arrived to tend to at least 15 wounded, the witness said. The cause of the blasts was not clear but they appeared to have been caused by planted explosives.
