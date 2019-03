Special Counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation into Russian election meddling and submitted a report, US Attorney General Bill Barr announced on Friday, closing a nearly two-year investigation focused on President Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign.

What the report says is confidential, but Barr wrote in a letter to Congress that he might be able to summarize its “principal” conclusions “this weekend.”

There was no indication of whether Trump or members of his family or former campaign advisers were implicated in collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice, two of the main focuses of the investigation that has kept a cloud over Trump’s administration for two years.

Barr said he would consult with his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, and Mueller to determine what else from the report can be released to Congress and the public.

“I remain committed to as much transparency as possible, and I will keep you informed as to the status of my review,” Barr said.

Last Update: Saturday, 23 March 2019 KSA 00:55 - GMT 21:55