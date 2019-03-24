Rescue services had airlifted 479 people to safety from a luxury cruise liner with engine trouble off the coast of Norway by Sunday morning and began towing the vessel to a nearby port.



The Viking Sky, with 1,373 passengers and crew on board, sent out a mayday signal on Saturday as it drifted towards land in the Norwegian Sea.



The airlift of passengers, many of them elderly, from the Viking Cruises ship by helicopter was halted on Sunday morning as two tugboats started steering the vessel towards the nearest port.



Founder and chairman of Viking Cruises, Norwegian billionaire Torstein Hagen, said he hoped the vessel would arrive at the port of Molde on Norway’s west coast by Sunday afternoon.



“They’ve had a bit of a shocking experience,” Hagen told Norwegian TV2 and other media after meeting passengers who had been hoisted one by one from the ship’s deck in stormy weather.

Passengers protect themselves from a collapsing ceiling on the cruise ship Viking Sky. (Reuters)

“Most of our passengers are senior citizens ... imagine what it’s like to hang there on that wire. It must be a terrible experience but they seem to have handled it very well,” Hagen said.



The helicopters are on standby in case the captain decides to restart the airlift, the rescue service said.



The 915 passengers were mainly from the United States and Britain, the rescue services said. There were also Canadians and Australians on board, among others, the cruise company said.



Some 20 injured passengers had been taken to hospital, Viking Cruises said, while others had only minor injuries.



One was taken to St. Olav’s Hospital in Trondheim and others were taken to local hospitals.



“Many have also been traumatized by the experience and need care when they arrive on shore,” the Norwegian Red Cross said.



The ship has been able to restart three of its four engines on Sunday morning but still needed assistance.



The tugboats, one in front and the other behind, were towing the ship at 7 knots (13 kilometers per hour). The vessel is about 80 km from Molde, Norway’s maritime rescue service said.

