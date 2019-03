British MPs on Wednesday voted against eight alternative Brexit options aimed at overcoming the deadlock over Prime Minister Theresa May’s unpopular European Union divorce deal.

The options being voted on included negotiating for closer economic ties with the EU after Brexit, holding a public vote on any deal or stopping Brexit altogether.

Three years of political turmoil that followed Britain’s decision to break its near half-century bond with the EU were meant to have ended on Friday with the formal completion of the divorce.

But no clear end is in sight and May has found herself under unrelenting pressure from both inside and outside her own party to resign.

Last Update: Thursday, 28 March 2019 KSA 01:23 - GMT 22:23