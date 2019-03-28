Three people were injured and the suspect killed in an arson and homemade explosive attack on a police station in northeastern China on Thursday, local authorities said.

The attacker set fire to the Shenyang Public Security Bureau’s traffic police department at about 1:50 pm (0550 GMT) before setting off an explosive device made with “black gunpowder”, the bureau said in a statement.

“The suspect died on the spot,” the bureau said, adding that those hurt had suffered minor injuries. It said the attack is under investigation.

The incident came two months after twin blasts in the neighboring city of Changchun rocked a high-rise building, killing one and injuring another.

Bomb explosions have occurred elsewhere in China in recent years.

Last July, a 26-year-old man set off a small explosive outside the United States embassy in Beijing, injuring his hand and sending smoke into the air. Police said he was from the northern region of Inner Mongolia but did not reveal any motive.

Last Update: Thursday, 28 March 2019 KSA 11:45 - GMT 08:45