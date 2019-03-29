US Senators on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill to prohibit the transfer of F-35 fighter aircraft to Turkey until the US government certifies that Ankara will not take delivery of a Russian S-400 air defense system, a statement on the move said.
“The prospect of Russia having access to US aircraft and technology in a NATO country, Turkey, is a serious national and global security risk”, said Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, one of the four co-authors of the bill.
Turkey is a production partner in the trillion-dollar F-35 fighter jet program but Ankara also wants to purchase a Russian missile defense system, which the United States says would compromise the security of F-35 aircraft.
