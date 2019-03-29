Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir attended the national memorial service in New Zealand on Friday honoring those who died in the Christchurch mosque terrorist attacks.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia denounces all forms of extremism,” the minister said to Al Arabiya.

“I witnessed the determination and commitment of the government and people of New Zealand to maintain the unity of their nation regardless of religion, sect or creed,” al-Jubeir said in a tweet.

During the service, al-Jubeir met with Khalid al-Shadukhi and Aseel al-Ansari, two Saudi nationals that were injured during the attacks. He also met with the families of those who died in the shootings.

Dozens of representatives of governments from around the world joined New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the remembrance service.

The memorial service “confirms that New Zealand is an example of a nation that treasures coexistence, tolerance and peace,” al-Jubeir added.

Last Update: Friday, 29 March 2019 KSA 16:33 - GMT 13:33