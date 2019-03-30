An Afghan official says that at least four students have been killed in the crossfire of a Taliban assault on a police checkpoint nearby a school in eastern Ghazni province.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says that 17 others, including 15 students and two teachers, were wounded Saturday when an explosion, likely caused by rocket fire, hit the school in Andar district.

The spokesman added that the students killed are between 10 and 16 years old.

He says that provincial officials are investigating who fired the projectile hitting the school during the standoff between security forces and Taliban.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also on Saturday, officials said that nine Afghan policemen were killed when Taliban fighters stormed their checkpoints and launched a follow-up ambush in the eastern Afghanistan city of Ghazni.

The assault began early Friday when the Taliban attacked two adjacent checkpoints, Ghazni police spokesman Ahmad Khan Seerat told AFP.

Taliban insurgents have stepped up their attacks against Afghan security targets in recent months.

