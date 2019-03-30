The Muslim World League launched an international conference on religious peace and coexistence in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Titled “Islam, a Message of Mercy and Peace,” the three-day conference included participants from 43 countries, representing senior muftis, scholars, intellects, and politicians, as well as leaders from different religions attended the conference which included a session in the Chechen capital of Grozny.

Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa also gave a Friday sermon at the Grand Mosque in Grozny in the presence of Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic.

On Thursday, Al-Issa met here with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin. During the meeting, they discussed issues related to the promotion and support for dialogue among religions and civilizations, as well as the activation of cultural communication and exchange between the Islamic world and Russia.

The conference’s six main sessions included “Russian Muslims and the Community of Peace,” “Terrorism and Extremism,” and a panel session on the role of social and religious organizations in advocating for moderation.

One of the main sessions included a panel discussion by the Center for Arab-Russian Studies on the role of social and religious organizations in spreading moderation. Participants also discussed Saudi Arabia's efforts in the fight against terrorism and the targeting of youth by terrorist groups through social media.

