Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Sunday that he “absolutely rejects” any measures that undermine Syrian sovereignty over the Golan Heights.



Addressing an Arab League summit in Tunis, he also reiterated Saudi Arabia's position supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation last week recognizing the Golan Heights as Israeli, less than four months after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Meanwhile, Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said that the summit needs to convey the importance of establishing a Palestinian state to achieving regional stability.

Regional and international stability should come through "a just and comprehensive settlement that includes the rights of the Palestinian people and leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital," Essebsi said.

Arab leaders are meeting in Tunisia’s capital hoping to project unified opposition to President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

The annual Arab League summit is taking place Sunday. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Iraqi President Barham Saleh and Yemeni President Abedrabbu Mansour Hadi were among the heads of state attending the summit in Tunisia. The leaders of Algeria, Sudan and Morocco have announced they are skipping the meeting.

Arab League spokesman Mahmoud Afifi says the 22-member bloc will aim to issue a proclamation affirming the international consensus that the Golan is occupied Syrian land.

The annual gathering will also look into readmitting Syria’s membership in the Arab League, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the war in Yemen.

The pan-Arab bloc froze Syria’s membership in 2011 over a bloody government crackdown on protesters.

Many Arab countries have recently renewed ties with the government of President Bashar Assad.

Last Update: Sunday, 31 March 2019 KSA 14:21 - GMT 11:21