The European Union warned on Tuesday that Britain could be heading for a potentially disorderly exit in just 10 days time as Prime Minister Theresa May met with ministers to thrash out ways to break the protracted Brexit deadlock.
Nearly three years since Britons voted to leave the EU in a shock referendum result, May’s exit strategy is up in the air as her government and party are still squabbling over how, when, or even if Brexit should happen.
Her divorce deal with the EU has been defeated three times by the lower house of the British parliament, which failed on Monday to find a majority of its own for any alternatives. She is expected to try to put her deal to a fourth vote this week.
The impasse has already delayed Brexit for at least two weeks beyond the planned departure date to 2200 GMT on April 12.
“If the United Kingdom is not capable, almost three years after the referendum, of coming forward with a solution that is supported by a majority, it would have effectively chosen a no-deal exit on its own,” French President Emmanuel Macron said.
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said “a no-deal scenario” has become more likely, while European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said markets needed to price in the growing risk of a no-deal.
Ministers spent seven hours in Downing Street as May chaired cabinet meetings in a bid to find a way out of the crisis. It was unclear what, if anything, had been agreed by her cabinet, deeply divided between pro-Brexit and pro-EU ministers.
The cacophony of warnings over an economically disruptive Brexit without a transition deal has ratcheted up the pressure on British lawmakers as some try to legislate to prevent a no-deal.
If May cannot get her deal ratified by parliament then she has a choice between leaving without one, trying to trigger an election or asking the EU for a long delay to negotiate a Brexit agreement with a much closer relationship with the bloc.
Given that the British electorate, the two major parties and the cabinet are all polarized over Brexit, May risks ripping her Conservative party apart whichever way she tilts.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?