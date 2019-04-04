Prime Minister Theresa May’s negotiating team will meet the opposition Labour Party for further talks on Friday to try to find a way out of the Brexit stalemate, Downing Street said.



A spokesman for May’s office said both sets of negotiating teams met for four and a half hours of “detailed and productive technical talks”. May is looking to find a solution that the Labour Party can support ahead of a European Council summit on April 10.



“The government and the opposition hope to meet again tomorrow for further work to find a way forward to deliver on the referendum, mindful of the need to make progress ahead of the forthcoming European Council,” the Downing Street spokesman said.

Last Update: Thursday, 4 April 2019 KSA 20:30 - GMT 17:30