UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has conferred on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Zayed Medal, the highest decoration awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?