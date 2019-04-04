UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has conferred on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Zayed Medal, the highest decoration awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states.

The award comes in appreciation of Modi’s role in consolidating the long-standing friendship and joint strategic cooperation between the two countries, according to WAM news agency.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the Indian Prime Minister had played a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties to the level of comprehensive strategic relations.

“By granting our dear friend the Indian Prime Minister the Zayed Medal, we express our appreciation for his role and efforts in developing friendly relations and extending bridges of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India in various fields,” Sheikh Mohamed added.



