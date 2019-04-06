Twin explosions on Saturday in the eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad killed three people and injured 19 others, a government spokesman said.
Two children and eight security forces were among the casualties, said Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial government.
It was not clear what caused the explosions.
No group took immediate responsibility. ISIS emerged in Nangarhar in 2015 on the porous border with Pakistan to become one of Afghanistan's most dangerous militant groups for its bombing and complex attacks.
Fighting between militant groups, and between the Taliban and Afghan forces has intensified in recent weeks amid recurring peace talks.
