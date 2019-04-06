Iran may put the US military on its terror list if Washington designates the Iranian elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as terrorists, a senior Iranian lawmaker said on Saturday.

“If the Revolutionary Guards are placed on America’s list of terrorist groups, we will put that country’s military on the terror blacklist next to Daesh (ISIS),” Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, head of parliament’s national security committee, said on Twitter.



The United States is expected to designate the Revolutionary Guards a foreign terrorist organization, three US officials told Reuters, marking the first time Washington has formally labeled another country's military a terrorist group.

Last Update: Saturday, 6 April 2019 KSA 10:58 - GMT 07:58