US President Donald Trump is replacing the US Secret Service director with career agent James Murray, the White House said on Monday, in what media reports described as a top leadership shuffle at the Department of Homeland Security.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Murray will take over in May, replacing Randolph Alles at the helm of the agency that provides protection for Trump and other top US officials.

On Sunday, President Trump announced in a tweet that Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position.

Last Update: Monday, 8 April 2019 KSA 21:56 - GMT 18:56