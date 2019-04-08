US President Donald Trump announced in a tweet on Sunday that Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position.

Trump also added in another tweet that Kevin McAleenan, the current US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for the US Department of Homeland Security.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

Earlier, CBS News reported that Nielsen was expected to submit her resignation to President Trump, citing two unnamed officials, Reuters reported.

Nielsen, 46, has held the position since December 2017.

She leads a sprawling department responsible for carrying out some of Trump’s most contentious policies, such as his plan to build a wall on the border with Mexico and the separation of migrant children from their families.

Last Update: Monday, 8 April 2019 KSA 01:25 - GMT 22:25