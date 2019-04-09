US Attorney General Bill Barr said Tuesday that his review of the Mueller Russia meddling investigation report is on schedule and he could release a redacted version by next week.

“Within a week I will be in a position to release the report to the public,” Barr told a congressional panel in his first public remarks since Special Counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation last month.

Pressure has mounted on Barr to release the full report since his March 24 summary cleared President Donald Trump of both collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice -- though Mueller himself made no judgment on obstruction allegations.



