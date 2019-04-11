Police in London say they’ve arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy on a court warrant dating back to 2012.

In a statement Thursday, police said Assange has been taken into “custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as is possible.”

Assange hasn’t left the embassy since August 2012 for fear that if he steps off Ecuador’s diplomatic soil he will be arrested and extradited to the US for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.

Ecuador’s president says government withdrew Julian Assange’s asylum status, citing international convention violations.

Meanwhile, WikiLeaks said that Ecuador ambassador ‘invited’ police to arrest Assange.

British interior minister Sajid Javid is expected to make a statement to parliament later on Thursday on the arrest of Assange, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.

Last Update: Thursday, 11 April 2019 KSA 13:03 - GMT 10:03