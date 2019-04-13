The International Criminal Court’s unanimous rejection of a request to investigate US forces for possible war crimes in Afghanistan is a “major international victory”, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.
He, however, warned the court against trying to prosecute Israelis or Americans following a complaint by Palestinians, which have called for an ICC investigation of Israel.
“This is a major international victory, not only for these patriots, but for the rule of law,” Trump said in a statement. “We welcome this decision and reiterate our position that the United States holds American citizens to the highest legal and ethical standards.”
