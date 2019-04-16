Venezuela on Monday accused Canada of supporting US President Donald Trump’s “war adventure” after Ottawa announced new sanctions on top officials in President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

In a statement, Venezuela’s foreign ministry said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “has invalidated Canada as a reliable actor in dialogue.”

Earlier Monday, Canada announced new sanctions against 41 members of Maduro’s government whom it holds “responsible for the deterioration of the situation” in the crisis-wracked South American country.

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 April 2019 KSA 07:48 - GMT 04:48