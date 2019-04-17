Two climate change activists climbed onto the roof of a train at Canary Wharf’s Docklands Light Railway station in London as part of a third day of action to pressure politicians to take more radical measures to protect the environment.

A man dressed in a dark suit and a woman wearing a black coat stood on the roof of a train in the station holding a banner which read: “Climate Emergency. Act Now.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 17 April 2019 KSA 14:53 - GMT 11:53