Attorney General William Barr on Thursday released Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia's role in the 2016 US election, providing details about a 22-month inquiry that cast a shadow over Donald Trump’s presidency.



A source said the US House Judiciary Committee received redacted version of Mueller report from Department of Justice.

Earlier, Barr told a news conference that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find that President Donald Trump or members of his campaign worked with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

The “investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” he said.

Barr said he will give Congress a redacted copy of Mueller's report at 11 am.

Trump celebrates

President Donald Trump celebrated the upcoming release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s 2016 election interference.

In the hours before its publication, Attorney General William Barr outlined the findings of the report and repeated Trump’s favored phrase, “No collusion.”

Trump tweeted moments after Barr concluded, with an image inspired by the HBO show “Game of Thrones.”

The image reads “No Collusion” and “No Obstruction” and then taunts Democrats with the phrase “Game Over.”

Trump tweeted or retweeted 12 times on Thursday morning about the investigation, proclaiming his innocence and insisting that the probe was politically motivated.

No Collusion - No Obstruction! pic.twitter.com/diggF8V3hl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

Critics said Barr’s news conference was designed to frame the findings before the report was released.

Democrats vying for their party’s 2020 presidential nomination are condemning Attorney General William Barr for acting like a defender of President Donald Trump.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted that it was “a disgrace” for Barr to act like “the personal attorney and publicist” for Trump.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called Barr’s news conference “a farce and an embarrassing display of propaganda” for Trump. And New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said, “The American people deserve the truth. Not spin from a Trump appointee.”

California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted that Barr’s news conference was “a stunt, filled with political spin.”



The Justice Department has provided Congress with a redacted version of the report. Democrats want the full report released.

Trump’s legal team calls Mueller report results ‘victory’ for Trump

US President Donald Trump’s legal team said on Thursday the results of the investigation by Special Counsel Mueller vindicate Trump and show Trump acted properly when he fired James Comey, the former director of the FBI.



“The results of the investigation are a total victory for the President ... it is clear there was no criminal wrongdoing,” his lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and Martin Raskin said in a statement.







