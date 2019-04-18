Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made a sweeping cabinet re-shuffle on Thursday and named Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as the new finance minister to replace Asad Umar, who stepped down earlier in the day.

Khan made 10 ministerial appointments, including Sheikh who has already served as finance minister under the opposition Pakistan People's Party when it was in power.

Imran Khan also appointed new minister for interior and other key portfolios.

