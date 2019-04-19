The Extinction Rebellion group of climate change campaigners will hold a protest at London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday, the Press Association, a news agency, reported on Thursday, quoting a spokesman for the group.



Extinction Rebellion has escalated its protests in recent weeks, blocking locations in central London and staging a semi-nude protest in parliament. At least 420 people have been arrested so far this week.



A spokeswoman for Heathrow said the airport was working with authorities to address any threat of protests which could disrupt the airport.



Extinction Rebellion sent a message to media titled “Statement on the Extinction Rebellion Heathrow Action Tomorrow” but the body of the message did not provide any details.

Last Update: Friday, 19 April 2019 KSA 02:32 - GMT 23:32