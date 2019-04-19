US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Thursday that impeachment of President Donald Trump was not worthwhile with an election coming up in 18 months.
“Based on what we have seen to date, going forward on impeachment is not worthwhile at this point. Very frankly, there is an election in 18 months and the American people will make a judgment,” Hoyer told CNN.
