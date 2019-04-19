French President Emmanuel Macron will outline a broad new policy push shaped by months of town-hall style meetings across France in response to the “yellow vest” protest in a press conference on April 25, the Elysee palace said on Friday.



Macron, who had to cancel a speech on the new policies on Monday because of a fire at Notre-Dame cathedral, will hold the press conference, the first of his presidency, at the Elysee palace at 6 pm local time.

