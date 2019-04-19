French President Emmanuel Macron will outline a broad new policy push shaped by months of town-hall style meetings across France in response to the “yellow vest” protest in a press conference on April 25, the Elysee palace said on Friday.
Macron, who had to cancel a speech on the new policies on Monday because of a fire at Notre-Dame cathedral, will hold the press conference, the first of his presidency, at the Elysee palace at 6 pm local time.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?