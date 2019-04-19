US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will be the first foreign state guests to visit Japan and meet with Crown Prince Naruhito after his elevation to the emperor, the White House said Thursday.

Trump will travel to Japan from May 25 to 28 “as the country’s first state guests following the enthronement of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito on May 1, 2019,” Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Trump will also hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in addition to a visit by Abe to Washington on April 26-27, Sanders said.

“The meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Abe will reaffirm the United States-Japan alliance as the cornerstone of peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world,” Sanders said.

Trump is expected to return to Japan in June for the G20 summit being held in Osaka.

