Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to join the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field next week.

The decision answers one of the most significant outstanding questions of the early presidential primary season, which has already seen announcements from 18 other Democrats.

Biden, 76, would be the most experienced politician in the race, and the second oldest, after 77-year-old Bernie Sanders.

His plans were confirmed by three people with knowledge of them. They were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The announcement is expected as early as Wednesday and would cap months of deliberation over his political future.

Supportive donors have already begun trying to raise money on his behalf.

“A number of us in San Francisco have begun organizing for Vice President Joe Biden and his nascent organization as he prepares to make his announcement later this month,” wrote California-based attorney Thomas McInerney this week in an email obtained by the AP.

Last Update: Saturday, 20 April 2019 KSA 02:23 - GMT 23:23