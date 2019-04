The gunmen who killed 14 members of Pakistan’s security forces in the country’s southwest earlier this week came from Iran to carry out the attack, officials said on Saturday.

Some 20 people wearing uniforms from the paramilitary Frontier Corps stopped buses in Baluchistan province, which were traveling along the coast to megacity Karachi, before gunning down the security officials.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan had evidence that those that carried out the attack have “training and logistic camps inside Iranian areas bordering Pakistan.”

Those killed included ten serving with the navy, three with the air force and one with the coastguard.

“We have shared this actionable evidence with Iran after due authentication and identified location of the camps,” Qureshi said.

Pakistan have created a new Frontier Corps to more effectively control its 950-kilometer long border with Iran, he said.

The construction of a fence along its length has begun, he added.

Baluchistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, is Pakistan’s poorest province and the largest by land mass, with Islamist as well as ethnic Baloch separatists active there.

Last Update: Saturday, 20 April 2019 KSA 14:54 - GMT 11:54